Interstate gang smuggling drugs, weapons busted in Punjab, 4 arrested in Kapurthala

Kapurthala, April 5
The Punjab Police have busted an interstate gang smuggling drugs and weapons and arrested four people here on Friday, officials said.
During a routine check near Kapurthala, the police intercepted a car and arrested Neeraj Kumar, Akashdeep, Tejpal Singh and Rahul, all Bihar natives, who used to acquire illegal country-made pistols from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and sell them in Punjab, Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said.
The police recovered seven country-made pistols and 300 grams of heroin from them, the SSP said.
Kumar, a proclaimed offender, is also involved in a bank robbery in Bihar where he stole Rs 40 lakh, he said.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is under way, the SSP added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme
Grand Old Party also promises to fill 30 lakh jobs, conduct ...
Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court
He had faced the wrath of the Supreme Court which ordered hi...
Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court
The ED makes its submissions before the special judge for CB...
Sunita Kejriwal best person to keep AAP together in current situation: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Says Sunita has always said that she is the ‘messenger’ of t...
NCERT books tweaked; references to Babri Masjid, Gujarat riots dropped
While NCERT does not comment on the topics being dropped, of...