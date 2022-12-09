Jagmeet Brar postpones unity panel meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

Akali leader Jagmeet Brar has postponed a meeting of the unity and coordination committee to December 15.

Brar has included disgruntled Akali leaders in the committee, claiming that the aim of the meeting was to strengthen the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Brar was quiet on whether he would appear before the SAD disciplinary panel on December 10. He said he would announce his decision on the subject on Friday.

Brar was summoned by the disciplinary panel on the allegation of indulging in anti-party activities. However, he continued supporting expelled leader Jagir Kaur and chose to attend her political function on December 6 when he was first summoned by the panel.

