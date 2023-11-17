Jagraon overshadows Khanna in paddy arrival, procurement

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 16

The market committee (MC) of Jagraon has overtaken Khanna MC in recording the highest arrival and procurement of paddy this season.

However, Khanna, which is Asia’s biggest grain market, continues to remain the individual leader in the trade.

District Mandi Officer (DMO) Bir Inder Singh Sidhu told The Tribune here on Wednesday that Jagraon MC had logged the arrival of 2,56,399 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy until this evening, which was the highest in the district.

While Mullanpur Dakha MC stood second with 2,30,647 MT arrival of grains, Khanna MC recorded the third highest arrival of 1,98,702 MT paddy.

When it comes to individual mandis, Khanna has received the highest of 1,69,844.4 MT grains, followed by 1,17,580.4 MT in Jagraon grain market. Machhiwara mandi has registered the arrival of 1,04,945.87 MT of paddy till date.

Sidhu said Jagraon MC has the maximum of 16 mandis and purchase centres under its jurisdiction while only 5 grain markets and procurement centres are covered under Khanna MC.

Till Wednesday, 17,01,676 MT paddy had arrived across 134 mandis and purchase centres under 13 MCs in the district, of which 16,87,790 MT, which accounted for 99 per cent, has been procured.

While government agencies have purchased 16,86,248 MT of grains, 99.91 per cent of the total arrivals, private agencies have bought only 1,541 MT paddy. Only 13,886 MT grains have remained unsold in the district till this evening. Of the procured stock, 12,55,780 MT has been lifted, 74 per cent of the total purchased grains.

16.87 LMT crop procured in Ludhiana

