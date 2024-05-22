Jalandhar, Ludhiana Police Commissioners transfered to non-election duties

Chandigarh, May 22
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred two Punjab Police officers from their current posts to non-election duties.
A spokesperson of the office of Chief Electoral Officer stated that Swapan Sharma, currently serving as the Police Commissioner of Jalandhar, and Kuldeep Chahal, currently serving as the Police Commissioner of Ludhiana, have been transferred from their present posts.
In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the ECI has directed that the two officers be assigned to non-election-related duties. Additionally, the Commission has asked the Chief Secretary to provide a panel of three eligible officers for each of the positions to be filled in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.
