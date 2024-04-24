Jalalabad: Lawyers’ strike enters Day 2

Fazilka, April 23
Advocates of Jalalabad observed ‘no-work day’ for second day today against alleged police inaction in a case related to assault on a lawyer and in a trespassing case. They abstained from the court work also.
The advocates have alleged that the accused, Paras Sharma, has not been arrested in advocate Dharminder Singh assault case. They alleged that the right leg of the advocate had to be amputated due to gun-shot wound in firing by the accused.
In another case the police have not been able to nab the accused and neither been able to recover the articles stolen from advocate Richa Girdhar’s house.
