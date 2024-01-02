Man dies, 3 hurt as tractor overturns

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 1

One person was killed and three others were injured when a tractor overturned between Khubban and Khema Khera villages here on Saturday night.

The injured were admitted to the government hospital. The body of the deceased was today handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem examination.

Bal Chand (47), Hardeep Singh, Arshdeep and Lakhvinder Singh were reportedly going from Khubban to Phulu Khera village after loading wood on a tractor-trailer.

As soon as they reached near Khema Khera village, the vehicle suddenly overturned. While the three other occupants suffered injuries, Bal Chand was crushed under the tractor.

