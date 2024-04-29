Mann to meet Kejri in Tihar tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be meeting AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources in the AAP office confirmed that the meeting had been arranged for 12.30 pm. The two leaders are expected to discuss the political situation and the party’s political strategy for the polls, especially in Punjab and Delhi, where the party is at the helm of affairs.

A ground survey on the party’s electoral prospects and the public response to party candidates are also expected to be discussed in the meeting.

This is the second time that Mann will be visiting Tihar Jail to meet Kejriwal. Earlier, he first met him on April 15, after which Mann had alleged that Kejriwal was not being treated well in the jail. It was after this meeting that the party had released its third list of candidates from Punjab.

