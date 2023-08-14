Monsoon session: 6 of 20 MPs from Punjab mark 100% attendance, Sunny Deol zero

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, August 13

Six MPs from Punjab — of the total 20 — recorded 100 per cent attendance in the Monsoon session which concluded on Friday.

It is Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh, Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tiwari and nominated Rajya Sabha MP from AAP Sanjeev Arora who recorded 100 per cent attendance.

Sunny Deol, Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur, attended the House not even for a day. This is not the first time Deol — BJP MP — recorded zero attendance during a session.

Until 2019, when he was elected MP, he had recorded zero attendance in four sessions and have got overall attendance of 19 per cent so far. Ever since he was elected MP, he had asked only one question in the Lower House. He couldn’t participated in any debate.

Ferozepur MP and former Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal attended the House for only three days of the 16-day session. The office of the Badal said he (Badal) was busy in touring flood-affected areas due to which he couldn’t attend the House. As per the PRS Legislative Research, Badal’s overall attendance was nearly 20 per cent while the national average was 79 per cent.

Former Union Minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal recorded 56 per cent attendance in this session. In the upper house — Rajya Sabha — all seven MPs, nominated by AAP, recorded more than 70 per cent attendance. Cricketer-turned politician Harbhajan Singh, who had scored duck in the previous Budget session, attended the monsoon session for 13 days.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Khadoor Sahib #Monsoon #Sukhbir Badal #Sunny Deol