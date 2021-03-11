Muktsar ASI nabbed for taking Rs 7,000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested ASI Angrej Singh posted at the Muktsar Sadar police station for allegedly taking Rs 7,000 bribe from a Sirsa resident and demanding more money in a case registered against him here. DSP, Vigilance, Sandeep Singh said: “ASI Angrej Singh has been arrested after a complaint was lodged at the head office. The action was taken on the basis of an audio recording.” TNS

Mann meets MLAs, seeks feedback on govt working

Chandigarh: Continuing with the practice of meeting the party MLAs and learning about the ground situation, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday sought feedback on the government's performance. The CM tweeted that besides the ground situation, the MLAs “spoke about problems in their respective areas and were assured that those will be taken care of very shortly”. TNS

Bid to take over Rakab Ganj office, claims SAD

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police alleging a few leaders who had deserted the party were trying to take illegal possession of its office at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj. A delegation of the party comprising Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, among others, met the Deputy Commissioner of Police in this regard. TNS

Cop threatens to implicate man in drugs case, held

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Vigilance Bureau has arrested a sub-inspector for allegedly taking bribe from a truck owner after threatening to implicate him in a drugs case. Kulwant Singh of Russell village alleged he was forced to give bribe to SI Major Singh after the crop threatened to book him if he failed to cough up Rs 1 lakh following the recovery of poppy husk. TNS

Help sought for accident victims

Sangrur: Ten days after a girl student died and three others were injured in a road accident, residents blocked Sangrur-Patran Road and demanded Rs 15 lakh for the family of the deceased and RoB. — TNS

Geologist suspended

Chandigarh: A geologist in the Punjab Water Resources and Mining department, Gagan, has been placed under suspension. The orders were issued by Principal Secretary (Mining) Krishan Kumar for allegedly failing to control illegal mining. It is alleged he failed to stop mining contractors from extracting sand from areas beyond the identified quarries. TNS

Youth run over by train

Abohar: A 19-year-old youth was run over by Sriganganagar-Haridwar Intercity train on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sahil, who was allegedly using a headphone and walking alongside the railway track when the incident took place. OC

Farmer dies by suicide

Abohar: A debt-ridden farmer died by suicide by jumping into a canal on Wednesday. The body of Badal Singh of Jodhpur village was recovered today. Swaran Singh said Badal owned 1.5 acres and had to clear a loan of Rs 10 lakh. After selling a portion of the land, he had sown wheat on the rest of the land, but poor yield shattered his hopes.