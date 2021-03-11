BRIEFLY

Muktsar ASI nabbed for taking Rs 7,000 bribe

Muktsar ASI nabbed for taking Rs 7,000 bribe

Photo for representational purpose only.

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested ASI Angrej Singh posted at the Muktsar Sadar police station for allegedly taking Rs 7,000 bribe from a Sirsa resident and demanding more money in a case registered against him here. DSP, Vigilance, Sandeep Singh said: “ASI Angrej Singh has been arrested after a complaint was lodged at the head office. The action was taken on the basis of an audio recording.” TNS

Mann meets MLAs, seeks feedback on govt working

Chandigarh: Continuing with the practice of meeting the party MLAs and learning about the ground situation, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday sought feedback on the government's performance. The CM tweeted that besides the ground situation, the MLAs “spoke about problems in their respective areas and were assured that those will be taken care of very shortly”. TNS

Bid to take over Rakab Ganj office, claims SAD

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police alleging a few leaders who had deserted the party were trying to take illegal possession of its office at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj. A delegation of the party comprising Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, among others, met the Deputy Commissioner of Police in this regard. TNS

Cop threatens to implicate man in drugs case, held

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Vigilance Bureau has arrested a sub-inspector for allegedly taking bribe from a truck owner after threatening to implicate him in a drugs case. Kulwant Singh of Russell village alleged he was forced to give bribe to SI Major Singh after the crop threatened to book him if he failed to cough up Rs 1 lakh following the recovery of poppy husk. TNS

Help sought for accident victims

Sangrur: Ten days after a girl student died and three others were injured in a road accident, residents blocked Sangrur-Patran Road and demanded Rs 15 lakh for the family of the deceased and RoB. — TNS

Geologist suspended

Chandigarh: A geologist in the Punjab Water Resources and Mining department, Gagan, has been placed under suspension. The orders were issued by Principal Secretary (Mining) Krishan Kumar for allegedly failing to control illegal mining. It is alleged he failed to stop mining contractors from extracting sand from areas beyond the identified quarries. TNS

Youth run over by train

Abohar: A 19-year-old youth was run over by Sriganganagar-Haridwar Intercity train on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sahil, who was allegedly using a headphone and walking alongside the railway track when the incident took place. OC

Farmer dies by suicide

Abohar: A debt-ridden farmer died by suicide by jumping into a canal on Wednesday. The body of Badal Singh of Jodhpur village was recovered today. Swaran Singh said Badal owned 1.5 acres and had to clear a loan of Rs 10 lakh. After selling a portion of the land, he had sown wheat on the rest of the land, but poor yield shattered his hopes.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

3
Nation

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

4
Patiala

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

5
Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

6
Bathinda

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

7
World

This is what British PM Boris Johnson said on MP 'watching porn' in Parliament

8
Punjab

College girl among three held with heroin worth Rs 30 crore

9
Chandigarh

Siswan land worth crores cleared of encroachments

10
Nation

Video: Woman who had gone to get son’s bail ‘made to massage an on-duty police officer’ in Bihar

Don't Miss

View All
World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Ex-Dy Speaker’s niece got ~50K salary as his cook
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions
Trending

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave
Trending

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states
Nation

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states

Top News

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to remain closed till May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation on Friday evening

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors

Cities

View All

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

Abandoned by sons, septuagenarian now at the mercy of her neighbours

HC stays dissolving of Amritsar MC sub-committees

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: SGPC fails to comply with Akal Takht directive

4 buses catch fire, 1 dead in Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's 'heavy pesticide use' remark flayed

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh civic body to initiate legal action against violators for dumping garbage

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

AFT upholds woman cadet's withdrawal from Naval Academy for inappropriate behaviour

Vaccination centre at Sukhna Lake now only for children

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Arvind Kejriwal lauds Atishi for her UNGA speech, says world looking at Delhi for solutions in urban governance

Delhi High Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to May 6

No relief from heat-wave conditions, mercury crosses 46 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of India

Delhi vs Centre: SC reserves order on power tussle

Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman among 2 booked

Missing files: Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman Daljit Singh among 2 booked

Two days after FIR against Jalandhar Congress leader Angad Dutta, ACP, 2 other cops shifted

Jalandhar: A month on, FIR lodged in Joshi Hospital digging case

Tanda: Man shot dead by nephew over trivial issue

Jalandhar: Power cuts making lives miserable

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

Three held, ghee stock of company recovered

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Farm fires on rise, air quality dips to 'poor' in dist

8 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Visiting Patiala villages to address grievances: Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh

After snag hits 2 thermal plants, Punjab short of 200 lakh power units