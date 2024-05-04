PAU pays tribute to ex-VC Dr Manjit Singh Kang

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

Veteran agricultural scientist and former PAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr Manjit Singh Kang, passed away on Thursday. Dr Kang, renowned for his pioneering work in quantitative genetics and crop enhancement, was 76 years old and residing in USA.

The PAU staff mourned the loss of one of institute’s most esteemed alumni and former Vice-Chancellor on Friday. They paid tribute to Dr Kang with a moment of silence in his memory and emphasised Dr Kang’s legacy of scientific brilliance and unwavering dedication to agricultural advancement.

Dr Kang, born on March 3, 1948, graduated from PAU in 1968, setting the stage for his emergence as a leading authority in plant genetics. He went on to earn advanced degrees from Southern Illinois University and the University of Missouri, leading him to significant roles in American academia, including a professorship at Louisiana State University.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of PAU, expressed grief over the loss. “Dr Manjit Singh Kang was not only a revered leader and academician but also a source of inspiration for the entire PAU community. His work in quantitative genetics has paved the way for significant advancements in agricultural science, benefiting farmers and researchers alike,” he said.

Throughout his tenure as VC from 2007 to 2011, Dr Kang prioritised research and development, emphasising collaborative projects that bridged academic and practical applications in agriculture.

Dr Kang’s achievements were widely recognised. In 2018, he received the ‘Pride of Punjab’ award from the Punjab CM and in 2019, the Punjab Government honoured him with the prestigious ‘Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Achievers Award’.

“His passing is a great loss to the agricultural community not only in Punjab, but across the globe,” Dr Gosal remarked.

