PM's security breach: Chargesheets against officers likely this week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua is on Wednesday expected to discuss the recommendations against officers indicted by the Supreme Court-appointed probe panel regarding the PM’s security breach.

After discussing the January 2022 incident and receiving the approval of the CM, the indicted officers will be issued chargesheets and an action taken report will be submitted by the state government to the Union Home Ministry this week itself.

Talking to The Tribune, Janjua said the matter would be discussed with the CM once he returns from his trip on Wednesday. “We intend submitting the action taken report this week itself,” he said. The Tribune had reported in its news columns on Monday that disciplinary action, ranging from minor to major action, had been recommended against the eight police officers indicted in the probe report submitted by the panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra.

A civil service officer, named in the report, could be let off with a warning. Two of the eight police officers, who have since retired, are also likely to face disciplinary action.

It may be recalled that on January 5, 2022, the convoy of PM Narendra Modi was stranded for half-hour on a flyover when he was travelling by road from the Bathinda airport to Ferozepur, as a group of protesters had gathered on the road leading to the flyover.

#supreme court #Vijay Kumar Janjua