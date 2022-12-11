Protesters ‘try’ to force way into Speaker’s house in F’kot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 10

Berozgar Vimukt Jati Sangh (Unemployed Denotified Castes) members, who had been protesting here for the past 50 days, allegedly tried to forcibly enter the house of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Saturday. They also damaged a part of the front gate of the house. To control the protesters, including women, the police used mild force.

Accusing the police of beating up women members, the protesters announced they would not budge from the dharna site in front of the house of the Speaker until he arranged their meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann.

For the past about seven weeks, the sangh members had been holding a round-the-clock dharna in front of Faridkot residence of Cabinet minister Baljit Kaur. They alleged that the minister had stopped releasing appointment letters of 133 ETT teachers of the community on September 15, claiming that 2 per cent reservation for ‘Vimukt jati’ had been stopped.

On Saturday, these protesters decided to reach the Speaker’s house at Sadhwan village, situated seven kilometre from Faridkot.

Baljit Kaur said the issue had been discussed in the Cabinet meeting and she was also planning to meet the CM.

Claiming he was ready to meet protesters, Sandhwan said he would raise their matter with the CM, but forcible entry into a house of any person was an illegal act.

Won’t budge from dharna site

Accusing the police of beating up women members, the protesters announced they would not budge from the dharna site in front of the house of the Speaker until he arranged their meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann