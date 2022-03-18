Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur and Patiala SSPs at his Sangrur residence

Sangrur, March 18
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met Sangrur and Patiala SSPs at his Sangrur residence on Friday.
He also received the guard of honour from Sangrur Police.
The CM met all senior police officers of Sangrur.
Sangrur MLA Narinder Bharaj, on the occasion, said they would get investigated all "scams" under the previous government in the coming days.
