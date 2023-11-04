 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders FIR against mob forcing official to burn paddy straw : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
Says government cannot be mute spectator to ‘heinous’ incident

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Tribune file



IANS

Chandigarh, November 4

Taking cognisance of a viral video in which a government official was forced to burn paddy straw by a mob, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday ordered registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the perpetrators of the crime.

The Chief Minister in a statement condemned the incident as an inhuman crime against the people.

Mann, while quoting Gurbani, said the verse “Pawan Guru, Paani Pitaah, Mata Dharat Mahat” explains how “our great Gurus have equated air (pawan) with teacher, water (paani) with father and land (dharti) with mother”.

Unfortunately, he said, this incident has reflected that the words of the great Gurus are not being honoured by the people in the state.

The Chief Minister said the government cannot be mute spectator to this “heinous” incident and allow the anarchy to prevail.

He said the government official had gone to fields for disseminating the message of not burning the paddy straw but the mob forced him to lit the straw with matchstick which is intolerable.

Mann said these people are ruining the lives of their own children by this dastardly act as the smoke from these fields will make the kids suffocate.

The Chief Minister said he had asked the police to identify all those involved in this act and book them for this misdeed.

He said this type of chaos and sin won’t be tolerated at any cost and severest of severe action will be taken as per law of land.

Mann said the government would not allow any insensitive person to play havoc with lives of children by polluting the environment.

