Punjab CM nephew Bhupinder Honey's remand extended

Jalandhar, February 8

The District and Sessions Judge Rupinderjit Kaur Chahal today extended the remand of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Honey for three more days (February 11).

Bhupinder Honey being taken to a court in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Tribune photo: sarabjit Singh

Had Channi’s support Honey had all facilities that are available to a minister. The CM was supporting Honey in whatever he was doing. The recovered money belonged to Channi. Raghav Chadha, AAP

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials brought Honey to the court at 10.45 am and took him back around 4.30 pm. The ED officials had sought 10-day remand for Honey from the court claiming non-cooperation from his side.

Honey’s case was put up before the court by ex-Advocate General (Punjab) APS Deol. His lawyer claimed that he was never booked by the Punjab Police and that he was a victim of political vendetta.

The ED officials have gone on record to claim that Honey has confessed that Rs 8 crore recovered from his place had come from illegal mining and transfers of government officials.

Honey was arrested on February 4 after being summoned by the ED. On February 5, the ED had got a four-day remand of Honey.

The ED officials have reportedly issued summons to around ten more persons in the case.

