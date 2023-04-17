Punjab cop honoured for taking on drug smugglers, gangsters in Khanna

Chandigarh/Khanna, April 17

Call it as his expertise, experience or a vigil eye, any anti-social elements including drug smugglers could not get away from the naka being headed by Khanna Police Anti-Narcotic Cell Incharge Jagjiwan Ram, who has got registered as many as 145 first information reports (FIRs) mostly under the Arms Act and NDPS act in just one year.

These FIRs led to the effective recovery of 6.8 kg heroin, 77.5 kg opium, 8 quintals poppy husk, 1.8 kg ICE, 5.8 kg charas, 79 kg ganja, 2.39 lakh intoxicant tablets, 50 pistols, one rifle, Indian currency worth Rs 4.74 crore, Rs 1.39 lakh in fake Indian currency, 4 kg gold and 213 kg silver. Apart from this, Jagjiwan was also a man behind unearthing the illegal liquor distillery plant running at the premises of rice sheller in Baho Majra village in Khanna.

Recognising extra-ordinary dedication towards his duty, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday promoted Sub-Inspector Jagjiwan Ram to the local rank of Inspector. The DGP was accompanied by Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khanna Amneet Kondal.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, while symbolically pinning the star on the shoulders of Jagjiwan Ram, wished him good luck. “The added star on your shoulders comes with a bigger responsibility,” he said, while encouraging the newly promoted Inspector to work harder and perform with dedication, sincerity, and honesty.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla termed Insp Jagjiwan Ram as a role model for the 80000 strong Police force and exhorted all the field Police officers/officials to do their duty selflessly and with full devotion to make Punjab a crime-free and drug-free state.

SSP Khanna Amneet Kondal said that the quality of Jagjiwan Ram is that he always remains available for the duty and he does not have any fixed time to conduct special nakas. “Jagjiwan could be seen conducting nakas even during the odd hours and he could detect the anti-social elements from their movement, facial expressions and body language,” she said.

Inspector Jagjiwan Ram, while thanking the DGP Punjab and Special DGP Law and Order for recognising his services said that he has fully devoted himself for the service of the nation. Jagjiwan had joined the Police force as a constable in 1991, and was promoted as an ASI in 2013, followed by SI in 2021.