Punjab govt holds meeting with farmer leaders; to form panel on crop loans availed by them

Chandigarh, December 19
A meeting between the Punjab government and leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha was held on Tuesday, where it was decided to form a sub-committee with four farmer leaders and Sanyam Aggarwal, Special Secretary, Agriculture, to look into the prospects of bringing an OTS for the crop loans taken by farmers.
The farmers have been assured by the state government representatives that the pre-paid meters will not be installed.
Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was also present in the meeting before he left for Delhi, said his government would wage a war against the Centre in order to protect the state’s rights over its river waters. The farmer leaders, under the aegis of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, assured him of full cooperation on any action to save the riparian rights of the state.
Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian led the deliberations after the CM left.
