Punjab govt orders verification of blue ration cards ahead of ‘free delivery of atta’ scheme launch

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

Ahead of the launch of the free delivery of atta scheme, the Punjab government ordered verification of all blue ration cards distributed by previous governments.

Punjab Food and Supply Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday said almost 11 lakh cards were distributed by the previous governments just before elections in order to lure voters. These cards are now under the scanner.

There are 1.43 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act. Besides them, the state government also extends free ration to some other beneficiaries.

The reason behind the launch of verification drive was a viral video in which a man driving a luxury car was seen taking free wheat from a ration shop in Hoshiarpur.

The beneficiaries who have ACs, over 2.5 acre land and four-wheelers, and those who have taken five acres of land on lease, will no longer be eligible for the free ration. Income tax payers could also not claim free ration, said the minister.

We have asked the deputy commissioners to start verification of all the blue cards, said Kataruchak. He said accountability of officers who distributed these cards will also be checked.