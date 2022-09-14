Punjab Police register FIR over AAP charge of BJP ‘offering money’ to its MLAs

Chandigarh, September 14
The Punjab Police on Wednesday registered a case after the ruling AAP complained to the state DGP, accusing the BJP of an attempt to poach its MLAs.
State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had on Wednesday met the state DGP along party MLAs over the issue and demanded a thorough probe.
An official spokesperson of the state police said, “Following a complaint filed by some MLAs of the state, the Punjab Police registered a first information report under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 171-B and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”
The ruling party had earlier said at least its 10 MLAs were approached by BJP people with an offer of Rs 25 crore each in a bid to topple the state government.
