 Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts submerged following release of excess water from Pong and Bhakra dams

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Flood-affected people being rescued in a Mukerian village in Hoshiarpur. Tribune photo



PTI

Chandigarh, August 16

Having witnessed floodwater havoc last month, Punjab is facing fresh flooding with many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Rupnagar districts submerged following the release of excess water from the Pong and the Bhakra dams.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government is keeping a close watch on the situation, adding that relief and rescue operations are underway in the flood-hit areas.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which manages the Bhakra and the Pong dams, on Wednesday said it will release excess water in a controlled manner for the next four to five days to take the level in their reservoirs to a safe level.

The Bhakra dam on the Sutlej river and the Pong dam on the Beas river—both in Himachal Pradesh—are brimming after heavy rain in their respective catchment areas.

Addressing the media here, BBMB Secretary Satish Singla said excess water was released from the dams following heavy inflow in the reservoirs.

The water levels in the Bhakra and the Pong dams are at 1,677 feet and 1,398 feet, respectively, he said.

The level in the Beas and the Sutlej rivers rose after the release of surplus water from the two reservoirs, flooding low-lying areas and those near the banks in Punjab.

Punjab is witnessing floods for the second time in just over a month.

Several parts of Punjab were affected by a downpour in the state between July 9 and 11 that flooded vast tracts of farmlands and other areas, besides paralysing daily life.

Mann said the situation in Punjab is fully under control and the state government is keeping an eye on the situation.

He has also asked his ministers to visit the flood-hit areas.

Following Mann’s directions, ministers Harbhajan Singh and Bram Shanker Jimpa took stock of the situation in the flood-hit areas of Tanda and Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district.

Singh told reporters that boats have been deployed to evacuate people to safety. The public works and the mining departments are engaged in plugging the breaches of embankments along the Beas.

Education Minister and Anandpur Sahib MLA Harjot Singh Bains visited flood-hit areas in Rupnagar district and asked people not to panic. He said people trapped in Harsa Bela and Patti Dulchi villages in Anandpur Sahib have been rescued.

Mann also said there is no need to panic as the state government is in constant contact with the Himachal Pradesh government and the BBMB on the release of excess water.

Though the situation is under control, priority is still being given to rescue and relief work in the worst affected areas, said Mann, adding that he is personally monitoring the situation.

Many villagers, carrying essentials on their shoulders, could be seen wading through flood-hit areas to move to safer locations.

Some villagers even engaged their tractor-trolleys to take stranded people to safety and also provide relief material.

In some villages of Hoshiarpur, the floodwater rose to around four to five feet.

Officials said the district administrations of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur and Rupnagar have set up relief camps for the affected people. The authorities have already launched rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas in these districts.

Excess water released from the dams entered low-lying areas and several villages, even some homes, on the banks of the Beas and the Sutlej.

Crops have been submerged in several places, villagers said.

#Bhagwant Mann #Gurdaspur #Hoshiarpur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

DC reviews order, Shimla educational institutes now to remain closed only on Wednesday

2
Haryana

Shatrujeet Kapoor is new Haryana DGP

3
Punjab

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

4
Punjab

Villagers stuck in Punjab's Ropar evacuated as Sutlej floods area after water is released from Bhakra dam

5
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

6
Nation

Supreme Court stays demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in UP’s Mathura for 10 days

7
Diaspora

Unprecedented security at Indian embassy in Washington for Khalistan rally

8
Himachal

60 dead in 3 days, more heavy rain alert for Himachal till August 19; 10 bodies still buried under collapsed Shimla temple

9
Trending

Kareena Kapoor shares 'gorgeous pool-side' picture of Saif Ali Khan that hubby chose for her to post on birthday

10
Himachal

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Don't Miss

View All
Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary
Entertainment

Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Top News

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...

Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71, 13 still missing; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu

Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu

Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told

The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...


Cities

View All

57 iPhones, 490 gm gold seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

57 iPhones, 490 gm gold seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

Haryana: Faridabad Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma gets threat call, 2 arrested

Yamuna water level recedes after crossing danger mark in Delhi

Gurugram: Security guard kills neighbour over stealing his wife's saree

'I miss Manish Sisodia', says Delhi CM Kejriwal as he turns 55

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district