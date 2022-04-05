Reach out to villages, CM Bhagwant Mann tells DCs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the Deputy Commissioners to reach out to people at the ground level, particularly in villages, to ensure on-the-spot redress of people’s grievances to their satisfaction.

He asked them to organise special camps along with their team of officials in a particular village or town on people’s doorstep for prompt resolution of pending issues or problems faced by them in a result-oriented manner.

De-addiction centres’ upgrade first target The CM on Monday gave the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) a target of starting the upgrade of all de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in all districts within a month

He also assured the DCs of complete autonomy to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities without any political pressure

Asking DCs to conduct surprise checks at the Saanjh Kendras, Mann said, “You are the real face of the government because people have direct interface with you rather than us (government).”

He also announced to honour officers/officials with the ‘Best Performance Award’ to further motivate them to serve the people with a missionary zeal. While reviewing the status of the ongoing wheat procurement, Mann asked the DGP to further intensify the vigil round the clock in order to check illegal movement of wheat from neighbouring states to Punjab. The Chief Minister asked the DGP to deploy 24X7 videography teams at nakas till the end of procurement season.

Responding to the concern, DGP VK Bhawra said of the 132 nakas put up by state police, as many as 86 are inter-state nakas, while 46 within the state with a total deployment of 1,150 personnel. Expressing concern over the fast-depleting groundwater level, Mann directed Financial Commissioner, Agriculture, DK Tewari to launch vigorous campaign in their districts in sync with Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, to educate farmers to go for direct seeded rice (DSR) to help the state arrest the trend of falling water table.

The meeting of all DCs at Punjab Bhavan was called to review the ongoing food procurement drive in the state. Making a brief presentation on wheat procurement, Secretary, Food & Civil Supplies, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, said elaborate arrangements had been made for 135 Lakh MT as per estimate of the Agriculture Department.

#bhagwant mann