Reconstruction work on 27.66-km Muktsar-Malout highway halted

Decision in wake of violations by companies tasked with uprooting of trees

Reconstruction work on 27.66-km Muktsar-Malout highway halted

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, August 9

The reconstruction work on the 27.66-km long Muktsar-Malout national highway has been stopped due to violations by the two contractors who were tasked with uprooting 3,048 trees on both sides of the road. The reconstruction project was inaugurated less than two months ago by Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur on June 12.

Sources said only 222 trees had been uprooted till date and work on the project had been stalled for about 15 days now.

Contracts cancelled

The two companies that were given the work to uproot trees on both sides of the road failed to fulfil some conditions and made violations. Their contracts have been declared null and void & fresh bids have been invited. —Gurpal Dhillon, Forest dept official

The Muktsar-Malout road connects several parts of the district with the district headquarters at Muktsar. Significantly, there is no rail connectivity between Muktsar and Malout.

A large number of fatal road accidents have occurred on the Muktsar-Malout highway due to its poor condition.

As per the existing plan, Rs 152.58 crore had been sanctioned for the reconstruction and widening of the road.

Over the months, residents of the area have organised protests and demonstrations to draw the attention of the administration towards the state of the road. A few activists recently told the government that if the reconstruction work did not begin by August 15, they would collect money in charity and themselves take up the repair work.

Gurpal Singh Dhillon, Regional Manager, Forest Department, Bathinda, said: “Two companies were given the work to uproot trees on both sides of the road. However, these companies failed to fulfil some conditions and made violations. Their contracts have been declared null and void and fresh bids have been invited. Now, one tender will be opened by a departmental committee in a day or two. The other tender will be opened on August 14.”

He added: “We are hopeful that the work will be completed by the end of this year. We will ask the selected companies to complete the work as soon as possible.”

