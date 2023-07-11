Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 11

Rescue work is on in Patiala as the district administration and army officials have reached around 30 residents from Gobind Bagh Colony on Tuesday morning after the overflow from the Badi Nadi.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney is overseeing the rescue operations.

The Patiala administration and the army officials continue to evacuate residents from Urban Eatate Phase 2 after water level in many parts has gone up. As a precautionary measure, people are being moved to safer places.

Meanwhile, breaches at two points in Dhussi Bundh in Shahkot led to flooding of villages. Breaches occurred past midnight at Nasirpur and Lakhu Diyan Channan villages.

A 27-year-old from Mundi Cholian village in Jalandhar has been washed away in floods. But the administration is yet to confirm it.

In Kapurthala, 14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi were submerged in water.

In Mohali, the administration rescued 75 people with the help of Army from Gulmohar City Extension in Dera Bassi on Monday night.