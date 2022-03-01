Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Bathinda, February 28
The MGNREGA workers today staged a protest over non-fulfilment of their demands in front of BDO block here.
Parkash Singh, state leader of the Dehati Mazdoor Sabha, said: “We demand an increase in the wage, quality check of the wheat crop before being sent to ration depots and restoration of removed electricity meters.”
He added: Labourers must also be provided the compensation for losing out on work on account of the damage to the cotton crop last year. All promises made to us during the meeting held with the state government on September 23, 2021, must be fulfilled on priority basis.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks
India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue
Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...
Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'
700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures
20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning
Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...
GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge
Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...