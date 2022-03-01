Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 28

The MGNREGA workers today staged a protest over non-fulfilment of their demands in front of BDO block here.

Parkash Singh, state leader of the Dehati Mazdoor Sabha, said: “We demand an increase in the wage, quality check of the wheat crop before being sent to ration depots and restoration of removed electricity meters.”

He added: Labourers must also be provided the compensation for losing out on work on account of the damage to the cotton crop last year. All promises made to us during the meeting held with the state government on September 23, 2021, must be fulfilled on priority basis.” —