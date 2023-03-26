Separatist’s escape failure of govts: Cong

Patiala, March 25
Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today said the state government and the Centre have failed to execute “operation Amritpal” in proper manner as the fugitive continues to evade arrest.
Warring said the Congress didn’t support any leniency towards anti-national elements.
“The police should have kept a hawk’s eye on the activities of Amritpal. His escape is the collective failure of the governments and agencies,” he said.
Warring was in Patiala to greet former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who was lodged in the central jail, in the tender allotment scam case.
