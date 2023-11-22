SGPC flays Centre for not appointing 2 Sikh advocates, recommended by Supreme Court, as judges

Amritsar, November 21
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the action of the Government of India for holding back the appointment of two Sikh advocates out of the five recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The SGPC chief while terming this discrimination against Sikhs said the Centre should immediately appoint both. In a statement, he said the Supreme Court’s strong comment on this issue puts the Centre in the dock.
Dhami asked the Central Government to clarify under which policy this step was taken, while three appointments of the recommended five were allowed. He said, “Already, Sikhs are in the minority in the country and if discriminatory attitude towards them becomes the policy of the government, then there can be no greater injustice than this.”
Dhami said the Centre should never forget that priority should be given to the appointment of Sikh judges, especially in the High Court.
