SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

Amritsar, November 10

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has urged the state government to release the long-pending education grant for eligible students studying in its institutes.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said due to the “non-cooperative” attitude of the government, the committee had been bearing extra financial burden.

“At least Rs 50 crore grant is yet to be paid by the government to the education institutes of the Sikh body. The grant under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for students belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes, running into several crores, is also awaited,” he said.

Rs 30 crore shortfall For the fiscal 2023-2024, the SGPC’s education expenses have exceeded in comparison to the revenue estimates from its institutions. An extra amount of nearly Rs 29.88 crore ought to be taken out from ‘Guru’s Golak’ (donation boxes) to meet the shortfall.

Additionally, in the absence of any recognition of aided posts, the government does not share the liability of teachers’ salaries. Consequently, the SGPC has been paying them.

“If the government cooperates and clears the grants of students’ scholarships and aided school teachers, we will be in a better position,” he said.

During the previous fiscal too, an amount of nearly Rs 37 crore was spent extra to run the education institutes, as the income generated was not as per the expectations.

The SGPC has the responsibility to give scholarships to its ‘Amritdhari’ (baptised) students. Funds to the tune of Rs 21.81 crore have been reserved for the purpose. According to the scholarship policy, Rs 3,500 each is given to eligible students of classes VI-X; Rs 5,000 each to Class XI-XII, Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 each to the graduate and post-graduate students.

Similarly, an additional amount of Rs 6.81 crore is set aside for the below poverty line and needy students. At present, the SGPC runs around 75 primary and secondary education institutes, besides 40 higher education institutes in various streams in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra.

