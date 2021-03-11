Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 10

One of the sharpshooters, Harkamal Ranu (in pic), who allegedly fired at singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, has been arrested from here. His family, however, claimed it handed over gangster Harkamal to the police. The cops are tight-lipped on the matter.

Harkamal’s grandfather Gurcharan Singh told the media, “Before handing him over to the police, I spoke with him. He denied any wrongdoing and involvement in the murder.”

Singh claimed Ranu had made it clear to him that his name had been dragged into the case, but he had nothing to do with it.

“After trusting my child, I handed him over to the police who came to our house,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, the remand of murder accused Prabhdeep Singh Pabbi and Sandeep Kumar, alias Kekra, will end tomorrow. The police questioned them all day today.

Although the Mansa police have refused to divulge any information in this regard, Kekra reportedly told the police he got money for Sidhu Moosewala’s recce, but he had no knowledge of the murder.

It has also been learnt that he was prepared by Pabbi for the case. He told the police he spoke to Goldy Brar 13 times on the day of the murder, and kept giving him all details, but said he had no idea that Brar was a big gangster.