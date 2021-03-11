Six shooters identified: Delhi Police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

The Delhi Police today claimed to have identified six shooters allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell of Delhi Police, HS Dhaliwal, told the media the singer’s death was an organised and brazen killing.

During the briefing, Dhaliwal said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of them had been identified as the shooters. The role of four of them has been established in the murder, which took place in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

The Delhi Police had on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.

Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakal, was arrested earlier this week from Pune in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in connection with the incident.