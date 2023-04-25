‘Towering figure of Sikh Panth’: SGPC expresses grief on demise of Parkash Singh Badal

Amritsar, April 25
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has expressed deep condolences on the passing away of Shiromani Akali Dal chief patron and former five time Chief Minister of Punjab.
Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the Sikh body, said that he was a towering figure of Sikh Panth and true sympathiser of Punjab and Punjabis.
“He had spent a long time in jail for the rights and interests of Punjab. He always played a leading role in strengthening brotherhood, fought for the interests of all sections of the society, especially the weaker and agrarian community. His contribution to Punjab will always be remembered,” he said.
