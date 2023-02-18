Travel agent, his wife booked for duping woman of Rs 8 lakh

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 17

A woman of Matwani village in Moga district was allegedly duped of Rs 8 lakh by a travel agent and his wife, a senior police official said today.

According to sources, Ranjit Singh of Matwani village complained to the police that he gave a sum of Rs 8 lakh to local travel agent Jagdish Singh and his wife Kiran Kaur to send his daughter-in-law Inderjit Kaur on a study visa to Canada. Inderjit had cleared the IELTS test and was eligible to go to Canada for studies.

Ranjit Singh said Jagdish and his wife Kiran who were directors of an immigration agency had demanded a total sum of Rs 18.50 lakh to send his daughter-in-law to Canada. Out of which, Rs 8 lakh was paid to him.

A case under Sections 420 and 120B of the IPC has been registered against Jagdish Singh and his wife Kiran Kaur at the Ajitwal police station.