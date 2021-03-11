Undertrial escapes from Patiala jail

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 12

An undertrial, who was lodged at the Patiala Central Jail, escaped on Friday.

Officials said inmate Maninder Singh, a resident of Lubana Karmu village in Patiala, scaled the jail’s boundary wall around 7.15 am.

Sources said when jail staff went to his barrack to take him for the court hearing, they found him missing. After analysing CCTV footage, officials came to know that Maninder had escaped.

Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana said two FIRs had been lodged against Maninder. He said, “Efforts are underway to nab the accused.”