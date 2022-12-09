Vehicles stranded on highway due to farmers’ protest in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, December 8

Many school buses, ambulances, public transport vehicles and private vehicles were stuck on Thursday as farm unions blocked the national highway for about two hours here.

The unions were demanding the release of a farm activist who was arrested on Wednesday on the charges of accidentally hitting SHO Daljit Singh, while reversing the car at a protest site. The SHO suffered injuries on his leg in the accident.

The farmers did not allow any vehicle to pass on the highway despite repeated requests by drivers of ambulances and school buses.

With school buses stuck in the jams, desperate parents started calling up police and civil officials to help them and get the traffic jam lifted.

A youth was taking his ailing father to the hospital in an Innova car, but the farmers did not allow him to pass through.

An ambulance coming from Ferozepur also got stuck in the blockade. The ambulance driver tried to take another route by diverting his vehicle on a link road, but could not pass through due to long traffic jams.

Students of Satya Sai Murlidhar Ayurvedic Medical College were forced to leave their vehicles on the premises of the college and travel on foot.

After about two hours, the farmers lifted the blockade when the police met with them and promised them that they would release the arrested activist.

