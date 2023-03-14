Vigilance raids former MLA's house in DA case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

The Vigilance Bureau has initiated an inquiry against Congress former MLA from the Gill constituency and ex-bureaucrat Kuldeep Singh Vaid into his ‘disproportionate assets’.

A team of the Vigilance conducted raids at the Congress leader’s residence and a nearby cafe at Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana on Monday.

Talking to mediapersons, an official said an inquiry was underway. The team conducted searches at Vaid’s house and a cafe. Sources said some more properties would also be searched.

SSP, Vigilance, Ludhiana, Ravinderpal Singh said the property assessment process was still underway.

Vaid said he was cooperating with the Vigilance and whatever documents were required would be provided to the team.

Vaid had resigned as an IAS officer and joined the Congress to contest the Vidhan Sabha elections of 2017. He had won the election from the Gill constituency but lost in 2022. Before joining the party, he had served on different posts in the district administration, Municipal Corporation and GLADA.

