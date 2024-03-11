We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 11

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the party campaign for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

This is for the first time that the Punjab chief minister has been given precedence over the party national convenor in the AAP campaign. The posters, though carrying pictures of both Mann and Kejriwal, bear caption highlighting the leadership of Mann, “Sansad ch vi Bhagwant Mann, Khushhaal Punjab te Vadhegi Shaan”.

Mann himself was elated at being given the opportunity to lead the party campaign. “We will ensure win from all 13 seats,” he said.

While the poll bugle in Punjab has been sounded, the party has not announced its candidates and they are expected to be announced any time now. The candidates will be announced only after the model code of conduct comes into force, said a top source in the party, requesting anonymity.

“My aim and duty is to win the match. The players will be decided by Arvind Kejriwal,” said Mann.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said that in just 10 years, AAP has managed to become a national party. “In Delhi too, we foresee a clean sweep for the party. In Punjab, it is important to elect all AAP MPs so that together we can continue to fight for your rights, and ensure that the Centre gives you your rightful legal dues,” he said.

Kejriwal said that for two years, the AAP government, chief minister and all ministers are giving service to people. “People of Punjab admit that they have never seen such a pro-people government. We have created a positive environment in the state. Judge us by our work. We have come to seek your mandate, for making Punjab vibrant and prosperous,” he said.

He said, “We think of you as our god. Give us your votes. We need them. Those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes. Punjab banega hero, is baar terah-zero (13-0).”

All ministers and many MLAs and leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

