AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar, celebrates Labour Day

Students of Einstein House came together to celebrate Labour Day in a style. From spirited singing and lively dancing to exciting games and a vibrant assembly, the students showcased their talent and enthusiasm in full swing. The celebration turned into a vibrant occasion as students and staff came together to express gratitude to the unsung heroes who keep our school running smoothly every day. From the friendly faces at the reception to the diligent maintenance staff, each member of the school community was recognised and appreciated.

