AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali, conducts student council elections

The student council elections were held at the school. It was a significant day for the candidates contesting for the reputed post of the Senior Secondary Head Girl and Senior Secondary Head Boy after going through all the step-by-step activities of filing nomination, manifesto reading, printing of banners and campaigning. Students of classes VI to XII cast their votes to elect their leaders. The counting was carefully done in the presence of the candidates and their respective supporters. Aryan Dalak of Class XII (non-med) and Chahat of Class XII (commerce) won the election. Associate Director Parnika Singh and the Principal Rajminder Kaur Jaitla congratulated the winners and apprised them of their duties and responsibilities towards school and students.
