The National Adolescent Summit on ‘Life Skills’ 2023 was organised by the CBSE at Bal Bhawan, New Delhi. Sabhyata, Aditi and Sharanya of Class XI and Ananya of Class XII of the school participated in the event. About 140 schools from different states of India participated in the three-day summit. Only two schools were selected from Sirmour region to participate in the event, one of which was Arihant International School, Nahan. CBSE chief Nidhi Chhibber was the chief guest. Around 500 academicians, counsellor Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academic), CBSE, and key speaker of ‘Aap ki Adalat’ Rajat Sharma were present in the event. Director-Principal of Arihant International School, Nahan, Davinder K Sahni said students of the school presented children’s Parliament, painting, street play and exhibition and also earned the title of Star Event School. Chairman Anil Jain and Vice-Chairman Sachin Jain congratulated the students and the Director-Principal for their successful participation.
