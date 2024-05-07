Ashiana Public School, Sector 46-A, Chandigarh

The school held an array of events and activities to sensitise the young minds to right to vote — an important right as citizens of the a democratic country. In a series of events which were organised by the school, staff members pledged to vote and fulfil their responsibilities as citizens of a democratic country. A special assembly was organised to update the students regarding importance of casting vote. Special attraction among the activities was an interesting nukkad natak prepared by students to bring awareness regarding the importance of voting for each citizen of the country. The skills and talents of the students were highly appreciable. Director Lalita Prakash spoke to the children about the importance of voting and explained to them how each vote plays an important role in the selection of the government.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.