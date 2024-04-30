Baba Manjh Convent School, Kang Mai

The school organised a painting competition in collaboration with the Eco Club to commemorate World Earth Day. With a focus on environmental conservation and sustainability, the school engaged students in various initiatives to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the planet. Through tree plantations, recycling drives and educational workshops, the school encouraged students to become responsible stewards of the environment and inspired them to take action towards creating a greener and more sustainable future.

