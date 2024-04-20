Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

A special morning assembly was organised on Ambedkar Jayanti by students of the school. A student of Class VII delivered an informative speech on Dr Ambedkar’s life for inculcating good values among them. School Principal Vandna enlightened the students about the revolutionary thoughts of Dr Ambedkar. The assembly concluded with the singing of the national anthem.

