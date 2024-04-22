Brookfield International School, Siswan Road, Mohali, celebrated Ram Navmi

The school celebrated Ram Navami, which is considered to be one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in India. It is celebrated on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri. A special assembly was conducted to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The celebrations began with an informative talk that highlighted the descent of the Vishnu avatar of Lord Rama on Earth. Lord Rama is believed to be an ideal human being and a symbol of truth, righteousness, and virtue. He is also known for his bravery, courage, and devotion to his duty. Then a melodious hymn was sung in the praise of Goddess Durga by students, which reverberated the atmosphere of the school with positivity. President Manav Singla shared his views on the exemplary life journey of Lord Rama and motivated students to follow the path of humility, truthfulness and sincerity. The purpose of celebrating the festival was to familiarise the students with the rich culture, heritage and traditions of the country. The students participated enthusiastically and the assembly was enjoyed by all.

#Mohali