CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated International Labour Day. Students and staff took part in a special morning assembly. Students were enlightened about the contribution of labourers to our society and how they are the key components of the growing economy. Each student participated exuberantly in activities of the day, namely oration, poster making, writing special note of thanks, etc. Teachers encouraged students for their participation. Principal Jyotika Ahuja appreciated the efforts of staff and student. As a mark of respect, handmade cards and gifts were presented to thank them and refreshments were also served. The children expressed gratitude to the helpers like maids, drivers, peons, guards, gardeners, electricians, etc. They also enjoyed different games.

