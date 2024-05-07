CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated International Labour Day. Students and staff took part in a special morning assembly. Students were enlightened about the contribution of labourers to our society and how they are the key components of the growing economy. Each student participated exuberantly in activities of the day, namely oration, poster making, writing special note of thanks, etc. Teachers encouraged students for their participation. Principal Jyotika Ahuja appreciated the efforts of staff and student. As a mark of respect, handmade cards and gifts were presented to thank them and refreshments were also served. The children expressed gratitude to the helpers like maids, drivers, peons, guards, gardeners, electricians, etc. They also enjoyed different games.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off
a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...