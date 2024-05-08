Col VR Mohan DAV Public School, Dera Bassi

Students of the school were given the opportunity to show their respect and express gratitude towards their mother by performing on various dance numbers. Mothers were invited for the musical morning, which was a symbolic of the various hues of life and joy. The children were very excited and bubbling with energy when they welcomed the mothers in a traditional way presenting them with flowers and cards, signifying the fragrance and colour a mother bring to her child’s life. A short colourful cultural programme was presented by students to express their gratitude. Mothers equally responded well by participating in various activities organised for them, like salad-making competition, catwalk of mothers, various games, etc. Awards were given to the winners of the various activities and the ‘Best Dressed’, ‘Ms Confident’, ‘Ms Graceful’ mothers. School Principal Sarita Yadav wished all mothers a happy and healthy life. The programme culminated with singing of the national anthem.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups
He said relations between India and Canada are positive over...
3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Punjab: BSP candidate from Hoshiarpur LS seat Rakesh Suman joins AAP
The Hoshiarpur seat is currently represented by Union Minist...
CBI arrests 4 men for trafficking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war zone
These traffickers have been operating as an organised networ...
Air India Express cabin crew go on 'mass sick' leave, 80 flights cancelled
Sources said the senior employees, including the cabin crew,...