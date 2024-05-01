DAV Public School, Rajpura

The new academic session at the school started with ‘51 kundiya havan’. Teachers, parents and children participated enthusiastically. The teachers greeted the parents with ‘tilak’. Shastri chanted mantras with devotion and everyone offered offerings in the ‘havan’. The bhajans presented by the students made the atmosphere devotional. After this everyone was blessed by Shastri. ‘51 kundiya havan’ was completed with distribution of ‘prasad’. School Principal Alpna Pathak expressed her gratitude to the parents for participating in the ‘yagya’ and extended best wishes to everyone for the beginning of the new session.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...