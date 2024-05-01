DAV Public School, Rajpura

The new academic session at the school started with ‘51 kundiya havan’. Teachers, parents and children participated enthusiastically. The teachers greeted the parents with ‘tilak’. Shastri chanted mantras with devotion and everyone offered offerings in the ‘havan’. The bhajans presented by the students made the atmosphere devotional. After this everyone was blessed by Shastri. ‘51 kundiya havan’ was completed with distribution of ‘prasad’. School Principal Alpna Pathak expressed her gratitude to the parents for participating in the ‘yagya’ and extended best wishes to everyone for the beginning of the new session.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajpura