DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Rupnagar

Under the 67th Punjab Raj School Games, a Gatka Tournament was organised at Shri Muktsar Sahib. Harpreet Kaur, student of Class XI of the school, playing in the gatka team of Rupnagar district girls, won silver medal. She brought glory to the school and parents. On reaching the school, she was congratulated for her achievement by school Principal Sangeeta Rani and the staff. She was also honoured during the morning assembly. School Managing Committee Manager Ravinder Talwar, Chairman Mohit Jain, Vice-Chairman Yogesh Mohan Pankaj congratulated the student.

