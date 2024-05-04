DC Model School, Panchkula

To pay respect to the industrious team of workers of the school, Labour Day was celebrated in the school. A special assembly was organised by the pre-primary classes where students honoured the workers by presenting ‘thank you’ cards and bouquets. The students expressed their gratitude through poem recitation and speeches. A PPT was presented to highlight the history and the importance of the day. Senior students were shown motivational videos based on the dignity of labour and were urged to value and respect all forms of works. The Class IX students staged a street play highlighting the significance of respecting all forms of work, concluding with expression of gratitude towards every class IV employee for their assistance. Overwhelmed with students’ love for them, the maids also reciprocated love and asked the students to help their parents in keeping their house and surroundings neat and clean. Director of the school Usha Gupta in her speech expressed the importance of the assistance of class IV workers to the society and urged the students to learn to respect and appreciate their efforts.

#Panchkula