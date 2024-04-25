DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

The school held its first blood donation camp of the session 2024-25. The school saw an inspiring turnout of parents, faculty, and volunteers, all stepping up to donate blood. The event received support from a medical team from the PGI, ensuring a smooth process for the donors. School Managing Director Bharat Bhushan Gupta emphasised that a single unit of donated blood could potentially save three lives. The camp kicked off with Amit Kumar, a dedicated volunteer, donating blood. Among the school staff, Manisha Negi, Pooja Thakur, Palwinder, Rajesh, Rishabh and Anubhav donated blood. Former students also donated blood. About 260 people registered for the camp, with 181successfully donating after undergoing comprehensive health check-ups. Donors received refreshments, certificates, and souvenirs. Director Usha Gupta expressed heartfelt gratitude to each donor and staff member for their wholehearted contributions.
