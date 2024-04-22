Dyal Singh Public School, Main Branch, Karnal

The school has kept itself grounded to the roots of the culture of the country by celebrating World Heritage Day. A tug-of-war was organised for the students of Class VIII. A mass participation was seen and the environment was filled with enthusiasm and energy. The audience motivated the participants through loud cheering and claps.
