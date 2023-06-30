Environment-related contests at SD Public School, Jagadhri

The school organised different competitions for Class III to V on the theme, “One Earth one life”, igniting the young minds with a sense of environmental consciousness and responsibility. The competitions, related to slogan writing, poster making and collage making, encouraged students to reflect on the pressing environmental challenges the world faces and inspired them to become agents of positive change. By engaging in these creative endeavours, the students not only honed their artistic skills, but also deepened their understanding of the need for sustainable practices. Such initiatives ensure that the message of “Saving our Mother Earth” resonates with the younger generation, empowering them to take action and create a greener and healthier future for the planet.